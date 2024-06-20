Evensky & Katz LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,773,000 after purchasing an additional 467,975 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 121.0% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,167,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210,793 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,013,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $64.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $59.18. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

