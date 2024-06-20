Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 5,822 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Evensky & Katz LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,822 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $10,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTM. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,240.5% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 60,759 shares during the period. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,347,000. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,337,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 549.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTM traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $66.83. 301,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,265. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $66.86.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

