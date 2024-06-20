Evensky & Katz LLC Sells 633 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Evensky & Katz LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $298.72. 711,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 784,715. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $224.41 and a 52 week high of $298.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.67.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

