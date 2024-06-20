Evercore ISI Increases Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $70.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.93.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,497. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,768,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,089,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,878,000 after acquiring an additional 559,414 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,933,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,652,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,068,000 after acquiring an additional 365,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 953.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 403,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,168 shares during the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

