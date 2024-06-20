EWG Elevate Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,880. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.90. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $39.51 and a 52 week high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

