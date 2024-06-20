EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 661 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after buying an additional 20,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after buying an additional 142,039 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.50. The company had a trading volume of 10,941,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,282,618. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day moving average of $77.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.