EWG Elevate Inc. Takes $8.12 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,124,000. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 3.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. EWG Elevate Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 437,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,077,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,530,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MGC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $198.14. 74,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,398. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.42 and a 200 day moving average of $180.28. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $145.94 and a twelve month high of $199.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

