Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp decreased its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,299,070,000 after acquiring an additional 115,058 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after acquiring an additional 539,498 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,516,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,370. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $41.08 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.28.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $637.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.95 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $69,473.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at $69,544,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,025,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 1,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $69,473.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,156,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,544,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,498 shares of company stock worth $370,105 in the last three months. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

