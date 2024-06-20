Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) is Atlas Brown Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.38. The stock had a trading volume of 17,762,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,136,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

