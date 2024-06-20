EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EYPT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $8.25. 340,041 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,911. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.00. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.67 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a market cap of $429.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.59.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.21). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 157.77% and a negative return on equity of 49.94%. The company had revenue of $11.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 581,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $10,489,222.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,774,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Guyer sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total transaction of $147,056.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,550 shares in the company, valued at $70,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 44.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

