Farmers Trust Co. Purchases 287 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Hershey by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in Hershey by 1,263.3% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $2,332,000. Finally, Reliant Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $4,173,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $184.29. The stock had a trading volume of 91,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,500. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $261.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.35 and a 200 day moving average of $192.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.37.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.33. Hershey had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $213.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.22.

Read Our Latest Report on HSY

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,728 shares in the company, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $882,405. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.