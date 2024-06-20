Farmers Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

ABBV traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.20. The stock had a trading volume of 391,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,731. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. The company has a market capitalization of $302.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $182.89.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

