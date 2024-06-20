Farmers Trust Co. Sells 318 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $3,546,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at $1,819,000. Institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,057,103.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,807 shares of company stock worth $353,955. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 1.2 %
Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($1.01). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $543.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.27%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.97.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
