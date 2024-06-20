Farmers Trust Co. Sells 352 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,039,481,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 165.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,888,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,226 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,739,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,854 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,766,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,039,000 after purchasing an additional 778,264 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15,539.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 644,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,727,000 after purchasing an additional 639,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.46. The stock had a trading volume of 137,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,778. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.27.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

