Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) VP Sells $31,241.42 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 298,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

FHI opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.23 and a 1-year high of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous None dividend of $1.27. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,483,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 38,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth about $12,474,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 87.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,139,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,601,000 after buying an additional 533,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 122,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after buying an additional 29,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FHI. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

