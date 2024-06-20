Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.93

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 2359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.78. The company has a market cap of C$245.06 million, a PE ratio of 182.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.
