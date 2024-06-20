Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.93

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.93 and last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 2359 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.78. The company has a market cap of C$245.06 million, a PE ratio of 182.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C($0.11). Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 1.1958225 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fennec Pharmaceuticals

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. In other news, Senior Officer Robert Christopher Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.90, for a total transaction of C$152,345.67. Also, Senior Officer Adrian J. Haigh acquired 22,222 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.31 per share, with a total value of C$51,332.82. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,112 shares of company stock worth $390,926. Company insiders own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

