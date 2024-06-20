Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 154 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,443,502 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,673,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,318,444 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,592,010,000 after purchasing an additional 195,512 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,859,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,014,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,407 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $1,938,647,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.6 %

DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.