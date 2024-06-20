Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Buys 396 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.74.

Shares of QCOM opened at $226.00 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.33 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $252.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $166.00.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 45.70%.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total transaction of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,068,735.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $1,346,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 261,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,068,735.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,185 shares of company stock valued at $8,206,875 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

