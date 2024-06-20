Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1,800.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.75 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 222.80% and a net margin of 34.81%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.90.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

