Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $379.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $379.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.36 and its 200-day moving average is $333.64.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.