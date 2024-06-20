Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,965 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after buying an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 512.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after buying an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $535,287,000 after buying an additional 2,023,263 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $853,669.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,350 shares of company stock worth $83,537,680 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

NYSE:COP opened at $110.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $120.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.50. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

