Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 265 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,185,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257,537 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $337,150,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,676,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,141 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $126.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.03. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $101.09 and a 12-month high of $173.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Stories

