Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,348,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1,039.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 590,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $176,694,000 after acquiring an additional 538,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 566,233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $169,558,000 after purchasing an additional 317,081 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 21,324.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,583,000 after purchasing an additional 284,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 153.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $115,655,000 after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares in the company, valued at $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,740 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,591. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CI opened at $334.20 on Thursday. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $365.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $342.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

