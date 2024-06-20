Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,831,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,227,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,545 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,150,000 after acquiring an additional 451,789 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,861,000 after acquiring an additional 411,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,268,000. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Capital One Financial stock opened at $137.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $88.23 and a one year high of $149.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,726,933.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

