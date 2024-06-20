FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.99 and last traded at $12.98. 6,379 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 3,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.96.

FFBW Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

FFBW Company Profile

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

