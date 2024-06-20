Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Lynch & Associates IN

Lynch & Associates IN trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,820,000. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 60,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 17,908 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 376.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of FIDU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.11. 10,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,949. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.98 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.93.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

