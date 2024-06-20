First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FBMS. Hovde Group lowered their price target on First Bancshares from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Bancshares

First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $24.07 on Friday. First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.96 and a twelve month high of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $751.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.70.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.