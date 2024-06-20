First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.58 and last traded at $108.20. 12,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 28,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.86.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

About First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

