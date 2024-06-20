First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 37,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 27,337 shares.The stock last traded at $150.68 and had previously closed at $150.05.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.20 and a 200 day moving average of $151.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBT. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

