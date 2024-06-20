First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Acquired by BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

FTSL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 409,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,690. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

