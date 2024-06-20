Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $39.89

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.89 and last traded at $40.19, with a volume of 35616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Five9 Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.40.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 5,731 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $265,345.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,537 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 383,002 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

