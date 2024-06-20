Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0897 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Performance
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock opened at $15.30 on Thursday. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
