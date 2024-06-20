Fleetwood Bank Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (OTCMKTS:FLEW)

Fleetwood Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:FLEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
Fleetwood Bank Price Performance
OTCMKTS FLEW remained flat at $56.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 22 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.58. Fleetwood Bank has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $59.00.
Fleetwood Bank Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fleetwood Bank
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Fleetwood Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fleetwood Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.