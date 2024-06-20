Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Shares Purchased by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Flexsteel Industries were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLXS traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.30. 20,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,118. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.67 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $171.83 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Flexsteel Industries ( NASDAQ:FLXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $107.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.11 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flexsteel Industries, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

