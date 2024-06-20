Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Trading Up 6.3%

Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.07 and last traded at $24.80. Approximately 327,802 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,085,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $43.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.30.

Fortrea Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $662.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.58 million. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fortrea

In other news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $248,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortrea

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

Featured Articles

