Foster Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,818,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after buying an additional 409,908 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 24,849 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 216.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after buying an additional 124,123 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,110. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $36.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

