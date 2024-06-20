Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

FNDB stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,239. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 1 year low of $52.39 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $750.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

