Foster Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.6 %

YUM stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.67. The stock had a trading volume of 307,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,432. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.20 and a 200 day moving average of $134.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.08.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $859,222.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Yum! Brands news, Director Paget Leonard Alves sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total value of $859,222.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total value of $969,991.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,160,066.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,080 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on YUM. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.