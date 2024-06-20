Foster Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,926 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 705,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after buying an additional 609,911 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,348,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $439,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $27.39. The company had a trading volume of 53,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,558. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $29.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

