Foster Group Inc. Has $118.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Foster Group Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,358,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of Foster Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $118,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 126,420,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,154 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,753,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,307,000 after buying an additional 3,279,281 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,087,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,383,000 after buying an additional 1,900,950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,878,000 after acquiring an additional 625,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,759,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $49.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,187,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,613,931. The company has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

