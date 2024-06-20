Foster Group Inc. Has $819,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Foster Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 199.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $150.14. 143,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241,252. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $159.85. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.21.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

