Foster Group Inc. Invests $1.96 Million in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 42,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 47,864,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,039,032 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after purchasing an additional 538,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,356,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 544,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,972,901. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $46.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

