Foster Group Inc. Reduces Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,277 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $297.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.14.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

McDonald’s stock traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $252.34. The company had a trading volume of 869,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,876. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.67. The stock has a market cap of $181.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,096 shares of company stock worth $1,127,678. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Stories

