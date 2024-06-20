Foster Group Inc. Sells 11,856 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,856 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Foster Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $28,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,866,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 421,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,322,000 after purchasing an additional 325,154 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $51.50. 33,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,438. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $54.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.84.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

