FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 71600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

FTI Foodtech International Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 17.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.34. The company has a market cap of C$449,100.00, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.04.

FTI Foodtech International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTI Foodtech International Inc engages in the resale of liquidation merchandise in Canada. The company exchanges goods on barter exchanges for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars. It also engages in the surplus goods business; and provides a variety of products, including disposable and fabric face masks, face shields, gloves, hand sanitizer, and thermometers through online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Foodtech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Foodtech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.