GateToken (GT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. GateToken has a total market cap of $752.97 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GateToken token can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00012403 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010981 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00009268 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,035.79 or 0.99849143 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00078756 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GT is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,204,512 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 93,204,401.02291955 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 8.12682969 USD and is down -0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,799,231.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.