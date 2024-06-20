GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.93 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 20th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $1.88 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse was first traded on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,857,700 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

