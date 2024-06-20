Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) is Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 23,045 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up 4.7% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.70% of Gildan Activewear worth $106,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $333,082,000 after purchasing an additional 169,476 shares during the period. Browning West LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Browning West LP now owns 8,640,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $285,653,000 after buying an additional 1,994,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after buying an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,128,000 after buying an additional 84,744 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $89,732,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.92. 488,156 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.99 and a 12 month high of $39.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

