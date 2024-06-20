Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM – Get Free Report) traded up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.05. 2,770 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 4,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.48.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund follows an equal-weighted index of emerging market countries. The index selects stocks by highest dividend yield, excluding those ranking low on price return.

