GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.29

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.29 and last traded at $83.93, with a volume of 11331115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.88.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.28.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,343,000. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,753,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 551.9% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after buying an additional 60,653 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF in the first quarter valued at about $695,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

